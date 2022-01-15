Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis' winning streak

When Dallas rattled off the first seven points of the fourth, the lead swelled to 18. Grizzlies interim coach Darko Rajakovic called off his starters with five minutes left and Memphis trailing by 24.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocol) were both out. … Dallas has won seven of the last 10 games in the series. …Maxi Kleber started his 10th game of the season.

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies had swept three back-to-backs in the streak. They beat Minnesota on Thursday night. …C Steven Adams returned after missing four games in health and safety protocols. …F Brandon Clarke started his first game of the season.

UP NEXT:

Mavericks: Host Orlando on Saturday night.

Grizzlies: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Caption Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dunks the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dunks the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up court ahead of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) handles the ballagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) handles the ballagainst Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: Brandon Dill Credit: Brandon Dill