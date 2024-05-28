Mavs' Lively out with sprained neck as Kleber returns from shoulder injury against Wolves

The 20-year-old has been a big boost inside for the Mavericks, forming a tandem with Daniel Gafford that has outplayed Minnesota's big front line of the 7-foot-1 Towns and 7-1 Rudy Gobert. Dallas took a 3-0 lead into Game 4.

The 6-foot-10 Kleber hasn't played since the deciding Game 6 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on May 3. He took a hard fall on his left shoulder on a drive.

Kleber isn't quite the rim protector or pick-and-roll player that Lively and Gafford are, but offers a solid inside presence. On offense, the Mavs mostly count on Kleber being a threat the 3-point line.

The 32-year-old German was 10 of 18 from deep against the Clippers and is a 40% 3-point shooter in 37 career playoff games.

