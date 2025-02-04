Mavs get Caleb Martin in trade that sends Quentin Grimes and a draft pick to Sixers

The Mavericks made the move three days after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in a rare swap of superstars.

Martin, who has been out since Jan. 10 with groin and hip injuries, and Grimes both were in their first seasons with their teams. The Sixers had listed Martin as questionable Tuesday night with a sprained right hip.

Martin turned down more money from Miami to sign with the 76ers in hopes of chasing a championship with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

Grimes joined the defending Western Conference champion Mavericks in an offseason trade with Detroit. Dallas also added Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade in what looked to be a move to bolster the pairing of Doncic and Kyrie Irving before the shocking trade of Doncic.

Martin is a secondary piece in the third significant trade-deadline makeover of the Mavericks in the past four seasons. The second brought Irving from Brooklyn and a year later helped Dallas reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs lost to Boston in five games.

Martin averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31 games for the Sixers. Grimes averaged 10.2 points in 47 games for the Mavericks.

Both have been off-and-on starters most of their careers. Before getting sidelined by injuries, Martin started 24 games this season. Grimes started 12 games while shooting a career-best 40% from 3-point range and being one of Dallas' top defenders.

___

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA