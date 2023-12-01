BreakingNews
John Legend to Springfield Wildcats: ‘Let’s go win the finals’

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons.

Doncic and fellow guard Dante Exum are both listed as out for personal reasons on the NBA injury report.

The 24-year-old Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game, and the four-time All-Star is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

The Mavericks are off to an 11-6 start with Doncic and eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving paired from the beginning of the season for the first time. Irving is averaging 24.6 points per game.

Doncic and Irving struggled with injuries after Irving was acquired in a blockbuster deal with Brooklyn last February. Doncic has dealt with calf and thumb injuries this season, while Irving has missed three games with a foot issue.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

