Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager, tops Braves

After they clinched their fifth consecutive division title Tuesday, the Braves fielded a lineup without several of their top players.

All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley and NL Rookie of the Year contender Michael Harris II rested. Shortstop Dansby Swanson grounded out to lead off the game and was replaced by rookie Vaughn Grissom in the bottom of the first.

JJ Bleday tripled and singled while Nick Fortes homered for Miami. Eight of the Marlins starters had hits against four Atlanta pitchers.

Fortes’ two-run homer capped a five-run sixth and gave Miami a 10-6 lead. Jon Berti hit a two-run triple and scored on Bleday’s triple off reliever Jesse Chavez (4-3).

Olson’s two-run drive off Andrew Nardi (1-1) in the seventh got Atlanta within 10-8 before Burdick connected with a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Dylan Floro inherited two runners with one out in the ninth and walked Robbie Grossman and allowed Guillermo Heredia’s RBI single. Ehire Adrianza lined out to left before Floro struck out Grissom in a 13-pitch at- bat for his 10th save.

Ozuna’s three-run homer in the sixth put Atlanta ahead 6-5. He drove reliever Bryan Hoeing’s sinker over the wall in left.

Jackson Stephens worked the first three innings for the Braves. The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits and two walks.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernández was lifted after four innings. He allowed three runs and four hits and struck out three.

DOWN TIME

The Braves will have Thursday and Friday off before they begin workouts Saturday for the NL Division Series that begins at home on Tuesday. After his club spent months chasing and eventually overtaking the New York Mets for the division crown, manager Brian Snitker believed his club deserved a short break from baseball activities.

MATTINGLY TRIBUTE

A brief video honoring Mattingly was played before the bottom of the fifth. The video drew applause from the crowd of 12,195 and the Braves dugout.

STALLING’S STAFF

In his “manager for a day” role, Stallings had teammates assist in coaching capacities. Sandy Alcantara and Pablo López were co-pitching coaches, infielder Joey Wendle was the bench coach and infielder-outfielder Brian Anderson served as hitting coach.

SMALL UPTICK

The Marlins drew an NL-low 907,487 for their 81 home games in the first season since 2019 that stadium capacity wasn’t limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. The total exceeded final attendance of 811,302 in 2019.

UP NEXT

Braves: Will play the winner of the NL wild card series between St. Louis and Philadelphia next Tuesday in Atlanta.

Marlins: will face the New York Mets in their 2023 spring training opener Feb. 25.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee