Matilda Castren leads rain-delayed LPGA Tour event in Texas

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 8 under — following an opening 64 with a 70.

Jin Young Ko, the first-round leader after a 63, also was 8 under with 14 holes left. Only half of the players were able to finish the round before dark

After a nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s world golf ranking, Ko — who has a home in nearby Frisco — lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory.

Because of the wet conditions players were allowed to use preferred lies in the fairways.

“It was raining too much,” Lee6 said. “The fairway and greens are too much wet. So, second shot and tee shot is the difference.”

Celine Boutier and Gerina Piller were 8 under. Boutier shot 67, while Piller had 13 holes remaining.

