Mathurin, top-seeded Arizona survive TCU upset bid in OT

TCU still had a chance to win in regulation after Mathurin's big shot, but Miles lost the ball near midcourt. Dalen Terry tried for a game-ending dunk but he didn't get the shot off before time expired.

Mathurin became the sixth Arizona player to score at least 30 points in an NCAA Tournament game.

TCU trailed by eight points with less than eight minutes remaining and had missed 12 straight shots before scoring 12 straight points to go up 69-67 with 3:39 remaining. O’Bannon scored the first five points and Miles had the last four.

The Horned Frogs held Arizona scoreless for 5:09 before Terry’s 3 from the right corner tied it at 70.

KRIISA RETURNS

Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa had three points in 27 minutes off the bench after missing the past three games.

The sophomore point guard’s season looked to be over after he suffered a sprained ankle when he collided with Koloko in the final minute of a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Stanford on March 10.

He missed his first five shots before hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner that began a spurt of nine straight Arizona points to give it a 67-58 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats are 6-1 as a top seed in the second round since 1985. The only loss was to Wisconsin in 2000.

TCU: The Horned Frogs got their first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years Friday night, but coach Jamie Dixon's dream of a deep tourney run for his alma mater will have to wait at least another year.

UP NEXT

Arizona will face Houston for the first time since 2009. It will be the teams' first meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, drives around TCU guard Micah Peavy, right, during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, drives around TCU guard Micah Peavy, right, during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) dunks against Arizona during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) dunks against Arizona during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa reacts after a foul call during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against TCU, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa reacts after a foul call during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against TCU, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption TCU guard Mike Miles, left, shoots past the defense of Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption TCU guard Mike Miles, left, shoots past the defense of Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) dunks above TCU guard Francisco Farabello, right, during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Arizona center Christian Koloko (35) dunks above TCU guard Francisco Farabello, right, during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots against the defense of TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) and forward JaKobe Coles, center, during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots against the defense of TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) and forward JaKobe Coles, center, during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) sucks on TCU center Eddie Lampkin (4) during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) sucks on TCU center Eddie Lampkin (4) during the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

Caption TCU guard Mike Miles (1) puts up a shot above Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy Caption TCU guard Mike Miles (1) puts up a shot above Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy