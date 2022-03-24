springfield-news-sun logo
Match Play Live: Casey concedes 2nd match with back spasms

Paul Casey, of England, hits from the sixth tee during the final round of play in The Players Championship golf tournament Monday, March 14, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
Paul Casey has forfeited another match in the Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Paul Casey's warmup lasted only a few minutes before he realized his back was not good enough to play in the Dell Technologies Match Play. He conceded his Thursday match to Alex Noren but has not withdrawn from the tournament yet.

Casey was all square through two holes in the opening session of round-robin play on Wednesday when he suffered back spasms and conceded the match to Corey Conners. His hope was to play the next two matches and try to advance from his group.

Now he is eliminated. There are a number of Friday matches each year between players who have been eliminated. Still at stake is money and FedEx Cup points, and Casey has not ruled out playing Friday, although it would seem unlikely.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

