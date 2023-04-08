Masters Live Updates | Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut

If so, the top-50 cut line would move to 3 over.

Woods has made 22 consecutive cuts at the Masters since turning pro. He is one away from tying the record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

8:30 a.m.

It appears that Fred Couples will be playing the rest of the weekend at the Masters.

The 1992 champion finished his second round with a bogey, leaving him at 1 over for the championship and inside the projected cut line. That would make the 63-year-old Couples the oldest player to make the cut at Augusta National, beating the mark that Bernhard Langer set during the 2020 tournament by about 3 1/2 months.

It also would be the 31st career cut for Couples, trailing only Jack Nicklaus' record of 37.

At one point, Couples made 23 straight cuts to tie Gary Player for the longest such streak at the Masters. Five-time champion Tiger Woods can join them by making the cut Saturday. He had six holes left in the cold, rainy weather and was right on the projected cut line of 2 over. Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

Players are trying to finish the second round, which was suspended Friday due to weather, before the third round begins later Saturday. The temperature is in the 40s with a cold drizzle and rain is expected to continue throughout the day with storms possible.

8 a.m.

The second round of the Masters resumed after storms brought down three pine trees the previous day and ground play to a halt. Brooks Koepka has the clubhouse lead at 12 under with Jon Rahm among those giving chase.

There were two stoppages during the second round Friday, the first for 21 minutes and the second for the day. The second suspension came moments after the three massive pines fell near the 17th tee. Nobody in their vicinity was hurt.

The forecast for the rest of the weekend calls for more rain and high temperatures in the 50s.

Rahm resumed his second round three shots back of Koepka with the back nine still to play. Also yet to finish their second rounds were Viktor Hovland, who shared the first-round lead and was 6 under, and Cameron Young, who was 5 under.

Tiger Woods was bundled up in a stocking cap and puffy vest as he warmed up under floodlights before the sun rose on the practice range Saturday. He was 2 over and just inside the cut line with seven holes left to play. The five-time Masters champion is trying to make his 23rd consecutive cut at Augusta National, tying the record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples. Woods has never missed one at the Masters as a professional.

Also in contention is U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, who finished his second round and is 8 under. That's the second-best 36-hole score by an amateur at the Masters behind only Ken Venturi, who was one better in 1956.

Louis Oosthuizen did not return to finish his second round. He was 7 over before withdrawing due to injury.

