Masters Live Updates | At 63, Couples likely to make cut

At one point, Couples made 23 straight cuts to tie Gary Player for the longest such streak at the Masters.

Players are trying to finish the second round, which was suspended Friday due to weather, before the third round begins later Saturday. The temperature is in the 40s with a cold drizzle and rain is expected to continue throughout the day with storms possible.

8 a.m.

The second round of the Masters resumed after storms brought down three pine trees the previous day and ground play to a halt. Brooks Koepka has the clubhouse lead at 12 under with Jon Rahm among those giving chase.

There were two stoppages during the second round Friday, the first for 21 minutes and the second for the day. The second suspension came moments after the three massive pines fell near the 17th tee. Nobody in their vicinity was hurt.

The forecast for the rest of the weekend calls for more rain and high temperatures in the 50s.

Rahm resumed his second round three shots back of Koepka with the back nine still to play. Also yet to finish their second rounds were Viktor Hovland, who shared the first-round lead and was 6 under, and Cameron Young, who was 5 under.

Tiger Woods was bundled up in a stocking cap and puffy vest as he warmed up under floodlights before the sun rose on the practice range Saturday. He was 2 over and just inside the cut line with seven holes left to play. The five-time Masters champion is trying to make his 23rd consecutive cut at Augusta National, tying the record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples. Woods has never missed one at the Masters as a professional.

Also in contention is U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, who finished his second round and is 8 under. That's the second-best 36-hole score by an amateur at the Masters behind only Ken Venturi, who was one better in 1956.

Louis Oosthuizen did not return to finish his second round. He was 7 over before withdrawing due to injury.

