Massive protests, strike erupt in Israel over court reforms

The plan, even as Netanyahu announced a delay in the overhaul on Monday, divided an already highly polarized country and galvanized a fractured opposition that was still reeling from defeat in November’s elections, Israel’s fifth in under four years.

After taking office in December, Netanyahu and his allies announced they would pass a series of laws to limit the Supreme Court’s powers and give politicians greater control over judicial appointments. Striking a more conciliatory tone Monday than in previous speeches, Netanyahu said he is still determined to pass a judicial reform but called for “an attempt to achieve broad consensus.”