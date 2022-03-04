Massive Hawaii taro root could be largest ever harvested

The 50-pound corm, which is the root of a taro plant, was grown on Aina 'Ahiu Farm in Hawaii Island's South Kona district and could possibly be the largest on record, West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says taro plants usually weigh between 1 and 2 pounds. This one — including corm, stalk and leaves — weighed close to 100 pounds.