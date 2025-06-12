Massive Google Cloud outage disrupts popular internet services

Multiple popular online services were disrupted Thursday due to ongoing issues at Google Cloud
FILE - A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular online services across the globe were disrupted Thursday due to ongoing issues at Google Cloud.

Tens of thousands of users of Spotify, Discord and other platforms began noticing issues with their services early in the afternoon, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages.

Outage reports for music streamer Spotify in particular, peaked around 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored.

Google's Cloud status page said an incident with their systems affected clients in the U.S. and abroad. The company also posted that services are starting to recover after its engineers identified and began to mitigate the issue.

"We have identified the root cause and applied appropriate mitigations," Google Cloud said. It added that there is no estimate for when the issue would be fully resolved.

Google Cloud, which hosts a significant amount of services on the internet, has become the fastest growing part of Alphabet Inc., even though the company still makes most of its money from Google's ubiquitous search engine. Google Cloud's revenue last year totaled $43.2 billion, a 31% increase from 2023. By comparison, Alphabet's overall revenue grew by 14% last year.

In Other News
1
Sen. Padilla is forcefully removed from Noem's news conference on...
2
California insurance regulator launches investigation into State Farm...
3
Nationwide protests against immigration raids escalate, leading to...
4
Judge promises quick ruling over Trump's use of National Guard in Los...
5
House approves Trump's request to cut funding for NPR, PBS and foreign...