Massive fire set off by gas explosion in Kenya's capital injures 270 with toll expected to rise

An explosion of a truck with an unknown registration number and loaded with gas ignited the huge fireball, and a flying gas cylinder set of the fire that burned down the Oriental Godown, a warehouse that deals with garments and textiles, Mwaura said. Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the inferno that started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mradi area of the Nairobi neighborhood of Embakasi.

At the scene after daybreak, several houses and shops were burnt-out. The vehicle believed to have started the explosion was tossed on its side, and only the shell remained on the road. The roof of a four-story residential building about 200 meters (yards) from the scene of the explosion was broken by a flying gas cylinder. Electric wires lay on the ground. Nothing remained in the burnt-out warehouse except shells of several trucks.

Alfred Juma, an aspiring politician, said he heard loud noise from a gas cylinder in a warehouse next to his house. “I started waking up neighbors asking them to leave," Juma said.

He said he warned a black car not to drive through the area, but the driver insisted and his vehicle stalled because of the fumes. “He attempted to start the car three times and that’s when there was an explosion and the fire spread into the (warehouse) setting off other explosions."

He said he grabbed two children and they hid in a sewage ditch until the explosions ended. His family wasn’t around, but Juma lost everything else in the fire except the clothes on his back.

Neighbor Caroline Karanja said they had to run away after the explosion after police cordoned off the entire area.

“Police were turning away everyone and so it was difficult to access my house and I had to seek a place to sleep until this morning,” Karanja said. She said the smell and smoke were still choking, and she would have to stay away for a while because she had young children.

Police and the Kenya Red Cross reported three deaths. The toll may rise after daybreak, Wesley Kimeto, the Embakasi police chief said.

Firefighters were combing through the burned area in the morning.

The government and Red Cross said 271 people were taken to several hospitals with injuries.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

