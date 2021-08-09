Massive forest fire in Greece still burning for 7th day

But many residents and local officials have complained of a lack of firefighters, and some have taken to calling in to Greek television networks to appeal for help, particularly from water-dropping planes and helicopters.

“We were completely forsaken. There were no fire brigades, there were no vehicles, nothing!” said David Angelou, who had been on Evia in the seaside village of Pefki and left the island by ferry to the mainland harbor of Arkitsa Sunday night.

"You could feel the enormous heat, there was also a lot of smoke. You could see the sun, a red ball, and then, nothing else around,” he said.

Greece’s Civil Protection chief, Nikos Hardalias, has stressed that firefighters have been doing everything they can. On Sunday, a small firefighting plane crashed on the western Greek island of Zakinthos while fighting a smaller fire there

Massive fires have also raged for more than 10 days in neighboring Turkey, where firefighters were still trying to extinguish blazes in five locations in the coastal province of Mugla, in the country’s southwest.

“The situation is improving,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said late on Sunday. “It is too soon to say the fires are under control, but we are reaching that point.”

On Evia overnight, residents and firefighters managed to save most of the village of Pefki, on the island’s northern tip, where fast-moving flames entered the outskirts Saturday evening and destroyed at least one home.

A ferry that had been sent to Pefki to potentially evacuate people by sea turned into a temporary shelter for those residents of that and other nearby villages who didn’t have the means to flee toward north Evia’s main harbor of Aidipsos, or who wanted to remain near their homes so they could return and check on them whenever it was safe to do so.

Monday morning found dozens of local residents, many with their pets, sleeping on chairs on the ferry, or on the lounge chairs of Pefki’s pebble beach. Most of the surrounding villages had been left without power and running water due to the fire.

Associated Press journalists Iliana Mier in Arkitsa, Greece, Nicolae Dumitrache in Pefki, Greece and Suzan Frazer in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

