Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

Ferries are a leading means of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, and accidents involving the vessels are common, often blamed on overcrowding or lax safety rules.

The ferry was traveling from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) to the south. It caught fire off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River, toward the end of the journey.

Bhuiyan said the fire may have started in the engine room. The government set up two committees to investigate the blaze and ordered them to report their findings in three days.

In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.

This story has been updatd to correct that 37 bodies were pulled from the river, not 39. Two people rescued alive later died. It also reflects that there are now 70 injured people in the hospital.

Caption A person consoles his relative who is unable to find his five years old son travelling in a ferry which caught fire, at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat) Credit: Niamul Rifat Caption A person consoles his relative who is unable to find his five years old son travelling in a ferry which caught fire, at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat) Credit: Niamul Rifat Credit: Niamul Rifat

