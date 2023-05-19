Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins formally resigns in wake of ethics probes

It's a stunning downfall for Rollins, who praised by powerful Democrats and seen as a rising progressive star when she was nominated to the post in 2021.

She was the first woman of color to be elected district attorney in Massachusetts and the first Black woman to serve as the state's U.S. attorney. She was elected district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, in 2018 on promise to decline prosecution for certain low-level crimes, drawing the ire of police and business groups.

She was vigorously supported by Massachusetts' U.S. senators and twice needed Vice President Kamala Harris to beak a tie in the Senate to win confirmation amid stiff opposition from Republicans, who slammed her progressive policies as district attorney as radical and dangerous.

Richer reported from Worcester, Mass.