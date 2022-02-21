Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Massachusetts man tries to enter zoo's tiger cage, arrested

Nation & World
7 minutes ago
A Worcester man has been arrested for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (AP) — A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

In Other News
1
Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
2
Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace' in eastern Ukraine
3
Colombia's highest court rules to decriminalize abortion
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis
5
Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top