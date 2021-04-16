Massachusetts looks to bar Robinhood in state; company sues

Regulators are asking a hearing officer in the administrative case to consider revoking Robinhood's registration as a broker-dealer in the state.

Also on Thursday, Robinhood filed its own suit in Massachusetts state court, asking a judge to prevent the securities division from continuing its administrative case and to declare that applying the fiduciary rule to brokerages is invalid, in part because doing so runs counter to state law.

The company also said in a court filing that the state's fiduciary rule, which requires someone to provide advice solely in the financial interest of the customer, should not apply to self-directed brokerages like Robinhood, which doesn't provide investment advice. It criticized examples that Massachusetts regulators gave when accusing Robinhood of violating the fiduciary rule, such as showing customers lists of popular stocks without considering whether they were suitable investments.

“We don’t believe our customers are naive as the Massachusetts Securities Division paints them to be,” Robinhood said in a blog posting. “Showing a list of companies in a certain sector is not a recommendation.”

Robinhood said the complaint “reflects the old way of thinking: That new, younger, and more diverse investors don’t have a place in the markets.”

Earlier this month, Robinhood stopped using animations of confetti bursting on users' screens after they made their first trade and reached other milestones, saying criticism of the animation had created a distraction.