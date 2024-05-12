Mass shooting causes deaths in crime-ridden township on southern edge of Mexico City, officials say

The government of the state of Morelos, which borders Mexico City, said the attack occurred late Saturday in Huitzilac.

The forested mountain township has been plagued by illegal loggers, kidnappers and drug gangs, in part because it provides the closest rural hideout near Mexico's capital.

The town’s mayor, Rafael Vargas, called the attack “a terrible violent act” and said that “several people” were killed.

“Right in the center of town, several people were attacked and killed,” Vargas said. Apparently aware of the town's rough reputation, he added: “The violence should stop. We will denounce all types of slander that seek to damage our people.”