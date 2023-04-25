Mass killing of civilians by security forces in Burkina Faso

Since Capt. Ibrahim Traore seized power in September 2022 during the second coup, extrajudicial killings of civilians have increased, according to rights groups and residents.

This incident — one of the deadliest against civilians by security forces — comes amid mounting allegations against the military for committing abuses against those it believes to be supporting the jihadis.

Earlier this month, Burkina Faso’s government announced it was opening other investigations into allegations of human rights abuses by its security forces after a video surfaced that appeared to show the extrajudicial killing of seven children in the country’s north.

The Associated Press this month published its own findings about the video. AP's investigation determined that Burkina Faso's security forces killed the children in a military base outside the town of Ouahigouya.

Days before last week's attack, some 40 security sources were killed near Ouahigouya. Survivors said the soldiers accused them of being jihadi accomplices, by letting them pass through their town, according to the statement from the villagers.

Since the violence, people in the community haven't been able to bury their relatives as an army roadblock prevented them reaching the village, said the statement.

The abuses will create a backlash against Burkina Faso's junta and drive people into the hands of the jihadis, say conflict analysts.

“The reported human rights abuses advance the playbook of militants, it gives them talking points against the security forces and helps their recruitment efforts in the north. This is an awful recipe of consequences,” said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, which provides intelligence analysis.