Adnan Syed's murder conviction on hold for now, as Maryland Supreme Court considers appeal

Justice Shirley Watts noted in her order, which was approved with a majority of the court's seven justices, that the victim's family and the office of the state's attorney general have consented to the stay of the lower court's mandate while the Supreme Court considers whether to hear the appeal and during the pendency of an appeal.

Suter is asking the court to review several legal issues, including whether former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s decision to dismiss the charges against Syed last year made the family’s court challenge moot.

Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, was 17 when his high school ex-girlfriend and classmate, Hae Min Lee, was found strangled to death and buried in a makeshift grave in 1999. He was arrested weeks later and ultimately convicted of murder in 2000.