Maryland school shooting: Teen faces attempted murder charge

The suspect, Steven Alston Jr., was taken into custody about two hours after officers were called to Magruder High School in Rockville on Friday afternoon and is facing charges as an adult, Montomgery County police said.

A police news release said Saturday that Alston also is facing a charge of first-degree assault and three weapons-related counts. The Associated Press does not normally identify juveniles charged with offenses but is doing so because police named Alston and said he is facing prosecution on serious charges as an adult.