Maryland Madness: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight

Notre Dame, which fought off Mississippi State on its home floor to advance last week, could not respond.

Maryland used its defensive pressure to break out early, forcing eight turnovers by the Fighting Irish to build a 19-14 lead. But Notre Dame showed its NCAA Tournament resiliency once more with a 13-0 burst to move in front 27-19.

Miller and Brinae Alexander each hit 3-pointers in the final 80 seconds of the half to cut the lead to 32-31.

Part of Notre Dame's success was holding Miller in check the first 20 minutes. She was just 1-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and three of her team's eight turnovers. When Miller got going, Maryland was moving on to where it hadn't been since 2015.

Sonia Citron led the Fighting Irish with 14 points, their only double-figure scorer.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish expect Miles to come back from knee surgery sometime this summer to start to prepare for next season. Miles, a sophomore, was among the ACC's top players and when healthy can keep Notre Dame battling for league titles.

Maryland: Terrapins coach Brenda Frese has been enthralled by this team after folding in nine newcomers to her roster this season. Maryland will look for perhaps its most unexpected Final Four visit when it plays for the Greenville 1 Regional on Monday night.

