Maryland judge strikes down nation's first digital ad tax

The Maryland law's fate in the courts is being closely watched by other states that have also weighed a similar tax for online ads.

The law was enacted last year by the Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, over the veto of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The law would have taxed revenue that the affected companies make on digital advertisements shown in Maryland.

The tax rate would have been 2.5% for businesses making more than $100 million in global gross annual revenue; 5% for companies making $1 billion or more; 7.5% for companies making $5 billion or more and 10% for companies making $15 billion or more.

Republican lawmakers cheered the judge’s ruling on Monday as “a huge win for Maryland’s small businesses who rely on affordable digital advertising to market their services.”

“This is a refreshing check on Maryland’s Democratic Supermajority who has no problem creating new, one-of-a-kind taxes that violate the First Amendment and tax Maryland’s job creators out of business,” said Sen. Bryan Simonaire, the Senate minority leader, and Sen. Justin Ready, the Senate minority whip, in a joint statement.