Martinenghi races from the shadows in Paris Olympics to beat Peaty and Qin in the 100 breaststroke

But he was not the expected winner.

That was to be Great Britain's Adam Peaty — the two-time defending Olympic champion in the event in Lane 4. Another potential gold medalist was thought to be China's Qin Haiyang in Lane 5, who swept the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke last year in the world championships.

Qin is the world record holder in the 200, and Peaty holds the 100 mark.

Martinenghi won from Lane 7 in 59.03 seconds, just ahead of Peaty and American Nic Fink, who tied for silver at 59.05. Qin finished in seventh in 59.50.

“I was in my favorite lane, in seven,” Martinenghi said. “Nobody saw me. I was like in the shadows. I love to race that way and that was my favorite lane. I have a chain with No. 7 on it. When I was younger I trained in that lane.”

Peaty sat out of competitive swimming for a year after winning in Tokyo, focusing on his mental health and what he has called his “personal demons.”

His return was good enough, even if it wasn't gold.

“I'm not sad at all,” Peaty said. “I think anyone that's done sport — you put yourself on the line every single time, so there's no such thing as a loss.”

Qin is one of 11 Chinese swimmers in Paris who tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Tokyo Games but were not sanctioned.

Peaty has been outspoken about doping and on Saturday called for a “fair game” going into Sunday’s final. Qin had also responded, suggesting unfounded claims against China and complaining about stepped-up testing of Chinese swimmers.

"I’m so happy the right man won,” Peaty said,

