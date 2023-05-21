Martina Navratilova says she's doing 'OK' after being diagnosed with cancer

Navratilova made her acceptance speech in Italian to the Campo Centrale crowd.

“Tennis gave me a surprising life for which I am very grateful,” she said. “I always tried to give something back when I played, and also in retirement.”

Navratilova was a four-time runner-up in singles at the Foro Italico and a three-time champion in doubles — with her last Rome title coming in 2003 with partner Svetlana Kuznetsova at the age of 46.

She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.

Navratilova originally retired in 1994, after a record 167 singles titles and 331 weeks at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She returned to the tour to play doubles in 2000 and occasionally competed in singles, too.

