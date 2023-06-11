Martin Truex Jr. surges to 4th career Sonoma Raceway victory

Truex and Busch, who was 2.979 seconds behind in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, had the 11th 1-2 finish of their long Cup careers.

“Not too bad,” said Busch, who won last week's Cup race outside St. Louis. “Just wish we had a little bit more. I was just trying to keep him honest there at the end.”

Truex appeared to be cruising toward victory before pole-sitter Denny Hamlin spun after he made contact with the wall with 19 laps to go. Hamlin's car slid sideways across the start-finish line.

Elliott led coming out of the caution with 15 laps left, but Truex surged up on fresh tires and reclaimed the lead for good.

“This is why you go through years like you did last year," Truex said. "You just never give up and keep going.”

Tyler Reddick started second in his bid to win for the fourth time in the Cup Series' last six road course races, but the Northern California-born driver steadily slipped down the standings. He got back up to second in the final stage before his pit stop, but he blew a tire with 14 laps left.

Defending champion Daniel Suárez also struggled to make headway after starting in ninth, ultimately finishing 22nd.

Hamlin led the first 32 laps from the pole before Truex passed him in the second stage. The race was caution-free until the 49th lap, when Busch took the lead by not pitting before Truex reclaimed it on fresh tires with 42 laps to go.

UP NEXT

After a one-week break, the Cup Series begins its 10-race sprint to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway.

