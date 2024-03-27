Martin Scorsese will dive into the journey to sainthood with an 8-part Fox Nation docuseries

The series will follow the lives of eight men and women who have been beatfied, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Maximilian Kolbe, a Franciscan friar who volunteered to die at Auschwitz to save the life of the father of a family.

The first four episodes of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” will debut in November. The remaining four will air by May 2025.

The Oscar winner, who briefly pursued becoming a priest before switching to filmmaking, told the Los Angeles Times in January that his next film would be an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's book "A Life of Jesus."