Martin Scorsese Institute to be established by NYU

Virtual production is a fast-evolving mode of moviemaking that endeavors to immerse filmmakers in a real-time digital sandbox by using technologies like game-engine software, motion capture and augmented or virtual reality. It puts actors and filmmakers into a soundstage environment where digital meets physical. While such effects are more closely associated with more spectacle-driven filmmakers, Scorsese used some of its tools in the de-aging process in “The Irishman." He says virtual production represents "a quantum leap forward.”

“George and I have known one another for what seems like a lifetime, and he has always been driven to create new, imagined worlds on screen," said Scorsese. “His urge — his obsession — is part of a tradition that begins with the cinema itself and the films of Georges Méliès. I suppose you could say that my own obsession grows out of the cinema’s other parallel tradition, which originates with the Lumière Brothers: exploring the mystery and the beauty and the strangeness of the world before us, of ongoing life.”

Lucas studied film at the University of Southern California and in 2006 gave the school’s film program gifts totaling $175 million — then USC's richest donation ever. The Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation declined to share the amount of the NYU donation. The Scorsese institute is expected to launch next year, with the production center to follow at a later date.

In a joint statement, Hobson and Lucas said the Scorsese institute “deservedly highlights his legacy as a quintessential American filmmaker and will inspire generations of diverse, talented students.”

