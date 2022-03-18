Martin, McDonald, Porter join stars in telethon for Ukraine

The "Stars in the House" special will air March 26 from noon-10 p.m. Eastern. It can be viewed and listened to on the series' site (https://www.starsinthehouse.com), the "Stars in the House" YouTube channel, as well as SiriusXM Stars109.

Just some of the other performers included are “SCTV” veterans Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Andrea Martin, as well as Tituss Burgess, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Annaleigh Ashford, Jessie Mueller, Josh Groban, Judith Light, John Stamos, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Benanti, Norman Lear, Betty Buckley, Mandy Patinkin, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Wilson, Shoshana Bean, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittney Johnson, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn and Norbert Leo Butz.