Marte hits walk-off single in ninth, D-backs beat Phillies 2-1 and close to 2-1 in NLCS

Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth inning, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 and close to 2-1 the NL Championship Series

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth inning, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Thursday and close to 2-1 the NL Championship Series.

On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Arizona tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI double.

Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk off Craig Kimbrel, stole second and took third on Pavin Smith's infield single.

Gurriel was thrown out at the plate by shortstop Trea Turner on Emmanuel Rivera’s hard-hit grounder as the Phillies played the infield in. Geraldo Perdomo walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count and Marte — one of the few Diamondbacks who has looked comfortable at the plate this series — hit a liner that fell in front of center fielder Johan Rojas, sending the D-backs onto the field in celebration.

Bryce Harper had put the Phillies ahead in the seventh when he scored on Ryan Thompson's wild pitch.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats...
2
300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II...
3
Trump is 'not above the law,' prosecutors say in urging judge to let...
4
No Labels sues Arizona to block opponents from using the new political...
5
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being by...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top