Marsch wins Bundesliga's 1st duel between American coaches

As well as giving Marsch temporary bragging rights over his compatriot, the win made amends for Leipzig’s shock 1-0 loss at coronavirus-hit Mainz in the coach's German league debut in the opening round.

“It was a super reaction after our defeat last week in Mainz,” Marsch said in German. “From the beginning, we were clear, precise and good. We wanted to be very intensive, very aggressive against the ball, with the ball. It was really a great performance from us.”