Mars, maker of M&M's and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Once it is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking. It will remain based in Chicago.

“The Kellanova brands significantly expand our snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth,” Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking, said in a statement.

The deal comes at a time when rising prices are squeezing consumers and putting many companies under pressure to put a cap on prices. Economists say that many consumers appear to be returning to pre-pandemic norms, when most companies felt they couldn't raise prices very much without losing business.

Shares of Kellanova rose nearly 8% before the opening bell Wednesday.