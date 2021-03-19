Marquette fires coach Steve Wojciechowski after 7 seasons

Marquette went 13-14 for its first losing season since 2014-15, Wojciechowski’s debut season. The Golden Eagles’ season ended with a 68-49 loss to Georgetown in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent.”