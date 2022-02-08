Marner scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 4-3 in OT

With less than a minute remaining in the third, Matthews got tangled up with Niederreiter and crashed into the end boards. Matthews held his head after the incident and went to the dressing room to be examined.

After Matthews scored his 30th and 31st goals to give Toronto a 2-1 lead late in the second period, the Hurricanes scored twice in the first half of the third period to take the lead.

DeAngelo tied it with his eighth just 8 seconds into the period, and Stepan gave Carolina the lead at 9:23 when he knocked in the rebound at the side of the net.

Marner tied it after Andersen misplayed a point shot from Timothy Liljegren, leaving a juicy rebound for the Leafs’ forward with 5:48 remaining.

After a slow start, the Hurricanes dominated the final 10 minutes of the first period. Niederreiter redirected a pass from defenseman Ian Cole to give Carolina a 1-0 advantage with 6:54 left.

Andersen made a handful of good stops, including a left pad save on Matthews on a 3-on-2 rush on the power play, to frustrate his old teammates.

The Maple Leafs finally beat Andersen on their third power-play situation. Matthews poked in a loose puck in the crease for a 1-1 tie.

Toronto entered the game with the league’s most efficient power play. Conversely, the Hurricanes were the top-ranked penalty killers.

Carolina had its chances to retake the lead. But Seth Jarvis fanned on a chance in front, and Mrazek stopped Sebastian Aho on a breakaway.

Matthews put Toronto in front 3:21 later, in the final minute of the second period, on a 37-foot blast from the high slot.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Ottawa on Tuesday night to continue a four-game trip.

Maple Leafs: At Calgary on Thursday night to open a three-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates teammate Mitchell Marner's (16) game-winning goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) celebrates teammate Mitchell Marner's (16) game-winning goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with teammates TJ Brodie (78), Morgan Rielly (44) and Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with teammates TJ Brodie (78), Morgan Rielly (44) and Mitchell Marner (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) pokes the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) pokes the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) tries to move the puck under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) as teammate Frederik Andersen (31) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) tries to move the puck under pressure from Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) as teammate Frederik Andersen (31) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) tries to stop Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) as he takes a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn Caption Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) tries to stop Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) as he takes a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn