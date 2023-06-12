Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport

“Sorry KC I’m gonna miss tonight’s shows due to a United gate agent who probably hated white chicks,” Wayans said on Twitter, referring to his 2004 movie which also starred his brother Shawn Wayans.

A spokesperson for Wayans, Leslie Sloane, said Wayans had a backpack, a small carry-on and garment bag with a suit jacket in it and put his backpack inside the garment bag but was still told he had to check his bag on a flight that was not full.

She said it's important to Wayans that everyone feels safe and respected when flying, no matter what class they are in.

“He felt none of that,” she said.

The citation issued to Wayans says he must appear in court in Denver on July 11.