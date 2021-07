Marlins' López Ks MLB-mark 9 in a row at start, tops Braves

López (5-5) threw 30 of his first 35 pitches for strikes. The Venezuelan began the day with 102 strikeouts over 95 innings in 18 starts this season.

Adrianza became the first Atlanta hitter to put a ball in play when he grounded out on an 0-1 pitch to begin the fourth. Freeman doubled for the Braves' first hit, setting up RBI singles by Albies and Arcia.

López gave up three runs in six innings — after his sensational start, he didn't strike out anyone in his final three innings.

López gave up five hits and walked two, with 65 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

Jesus Aguilar hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Anderson (5-5) as the Marlins ended a three-game losing streak. Jesus Sanchez tripled, doubled and singled and Miguel Rojas had three hits for Miami.

Dansby Swanson hit his 14th and 15th home runs for Atlanta.

Anderson lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks.

UPPER DECK DOGS

Along with the 9,456 fans in attendance, there were 388 pooches on hand as part of the Miami Marlins’ first “Bark At The Park” promotion since 2019.

ROSTER MOVE

Braves: Recalled INF/OF Johan Camargo from the Triple-A Gwinnett and placed Acuña on the 60-day injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee.

UP NEXT

Braves: Return to action after the All-Star break by hosting Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Marlins: At Philadelphia on Friday night to start the second half.

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Khaled and Christine Taha hold a sign reading Prayers for Acuna as they wait to get autographs next to the Atlanta Braves dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky