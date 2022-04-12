Marlee Matlin, George Takei mourn Gilbert Gottfried

"I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter@655jack (they're like twins)." — Oscar winning actor Marlee Matlin, on Twitter.

"I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I'm sure. Keep 'em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert." — "Star Trek" actor and Gottfried roast victim George Takei, on Twitter.