Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

The Lakers have been a solid defensive team during their terrible start to the season, but they couldn't keep up with Utah's pace or shooting accuracy in the first half. The Jazz hit more than 60% of their shots — including nine 3-pointers — and committed just three turnovers with their up-tempo, balanced attack.

Utah went up by 16 in the third quarter before Westbrook led the Lakers nearly all the way back, scoring nine points and leading a 24-10 run while keying Los Angeles' effort on both ends.

Westbrook was a target of many Lakers fans' ire last season, but they serenaded him with chants of “M-V-P!” at the free throw line and “We want Westbrook!” when he was on the bench in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Talen Horton-Tucker got a tribute video during the first timeout. Horton-Tucker played the past three seasons with the Lakers after they drafted him in 2019, and he played a reserve role on their championship team in the Florida bubble in 2020. He was traded to Utah for Patrick Beverley in August. ... Italian rookie Simone Fontecchio played in the final moments after missing the previous four games in the NBA's health and safety protocols. ... Leandro Bolmaro missed his third straight game in the health and safety protocols.

Lakers: Davis (lower back pain) and James (foot) were both cleared medically for the game only after pregame warmups. ... Lonnie Walker scored 17 points and Troy Brown Jr. had 12.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Clippers on Sunday night.

Lakers: Host Cavaliers on Sunday.

