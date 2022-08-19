Market blast in north Syria kills 15 people, wounds dozens

The attack on the town of al-Bab came days after a Turkish airstrike killed at least 11 Syrian troops and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, blamed Syrian government forces for the shelling Friday, saying it was in retaliation for the Turkish airstrike.

The Observatory said the attack killed 15 people, including three children, and wounded more than 30. The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, had the same death but said 28 were wounded. The paramedic group said its members evacuated some of the wounded and the dead bodies.