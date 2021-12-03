Turgeon out as Maryland men's hoops coach; Manning interim

Turgeon went 226-116 at Maryland and is 476-275 overall as a head coach. He coached at Jacksonville State, Wichita State and Texas A&M before being hired to take over the Terrapins.

“Maryland basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished," Turgeon said. "It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. ... It has truly been an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland.”

Manning, who led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA title as a player, spent six years as the head coach at Wake Forest before joining the Terps as an assistant this season. Manning and Turgeon played three seasons together at Kansas.

Manning also was the head coach at Tulsa before taking over the Wake Forest program.

Maryland said a national search for the next coach will begin after the season.

