Mark Kelly pays tribute to John McCain in 1st Senate speech

McCain was elected six times to the U.S. Senate from Arizona and was the 2008 Republican nominee for president. With his “maverick” persona and willingness to buck his own party, McCain remains a revered figure in Arizona, particularly with suburban independents and Republicans whom Kelly will need to win reelection. McCain died of brain cancer in 2018.

Cindy McCain was among Biden's most high-profile Republican endorsers. She did not weigh in on the race to finish her husband's Senate term, but her decision not to endorse Republican Martha McSally helped Kelly build his independent brand.

Kelly is a retired astronaut and the husband of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, whose own promising political career was cut short when she was shot in the head during a constituent event in 2011.

In his maiden speech, Kelly also touted the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which he said will deliver wildfire and drought resiliency in Arizona. He celebrated Arizona's thriving semiconductor manufacturing sector, saying national security depends on expanding U.S. production of computer chips. And he said the recovery from the coronavirus must focus on building good-paying jobs.

“Arizonans have chased down this virus and the economic fallout that came with it with determination,” Kelly said. “I came here to have their back.”

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., arrives to deliver his maiden speech to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is joined by Cindy McCain, right, the widow of the late Senator John McCain of Arizona, as Kelly arrives to deliver his maiden speech to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

