Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off protests to deliver pro-Trump message at Georgia town hall

“What am I going to do? I am going to stand by my president,” Greene said in response to a critical question as many audience members whooped in approval. She added that she would “fight for his agenda with everything I have in Congress.”

While Republican congressional leaders have advised their members not to hold town hall meetings, Greene has always courted the spotlight. After giving a speech and playing video clips of her supporting Trump, she answered questions that had been submitted in advance and printed on slides.

Most were supportive, like one asking when officials could begin arresting politicians accused of treason. Greene was dismissive of most of the hostile questions, twice suggesting that those behind them were Democrats “brainwashed” by their news consumption.

Answering multiple questions on tariffs, Greene argued that the "real economy" is thriving under Trump and that people shouldn't worry about turmoil in the stock and bond markets. In doing so Greene flatly denied the economic consensus that tariffs will lead to higher prices.

“The reality is tariffs are not a massive tax on the American people,” Greene said. “The tax on the American people that you’ve been suffering with is the inflation that Biden and the Democrats put on the American people and their absolute reckless spending for the past four years.”

Greene also said she believes her supporters have the patience to wait out negative effects of Trump's tariff policy and moves to slash federal spending, saying it could take a long time to show results.

“Don’t be a ‘panican.’ That’s a new word President Trump came up with,” Greene said, using an insult he coined online. “You see, look, it took us decades to get here — decades to get the $36 trillion in debt. It took decades for our factories to get shut down and our jobs sent overseas. It took decades for us to all fall into this terrible — it’s basically a grave that America has been put in and dug by our federal government.”

Greene, long one of Trump’s most loyal allies, has said she’s considering running for U.S. Senate or Georgia governor in 2026, but has yet to make any public moves toward what would be a bruising race in the politically competitive state.

She repeatedly said “Bye” to people being escorted from the room and praised officers' response, saying the appropriate place for those ejected was with more than 100 protesters lining a street outside the community center.

“This is a town hall; this is not a political rally; this is not a protest,” Greene said.

One protester held up a sign alluding to claims that Greene improperly profited from buying stocks when Trump partially paused tariffs against many countries last week. In questions from reporters afterward, Greene did not specifically deny having advance knowledge of the pause but repeated that a financial adviser manages her stock holdings without input from her.

“He did a great job. He bought the dip,” Greene said. “And that's what anybody with any financial sense does when they know the market is going to be going down.”

Acworth police said they arrested a 40-year-old Atlanta man on misdemeanor charges of simple battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer; a 45-year-old man from Dallas, Georgia, on misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer; and a 28-year-old Dallas woman on misdemeanor charges of violating a city ordinance forbidding vulgar language in a public place.

Sgt. Eric Mistretta said officers responded with appropriate force to people who yelled at Greene and resisted removal, although none approached her. Police said in a statement that the people “created an imminent public safety threat for all in attendance.”

About 30 officers from five agencies provided security, Mistretta said.

