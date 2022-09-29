Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king

The younger Maris and some of his relatives were in St. Louis when McGwire hit his 62nd in 1998.

“I couldn’t be happier for him,″ Maris said at the time.

Asked Wednesday whether he considers McGwire and Bonds home run totals to be illegitimate, Maris answered yes.

“I do,” he said. “I think most people do.”

Maris sees Judge as a player worthy of praise.

“I can’t think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge,” he said.

Maris has attended every game since Judge hit No. 60 on Sept. 20. He plans to be in the Bronx on Friday when the Yankees open a three-game series against Baltimore and doesn’t expect to wait long for another historic homer.

“You can tell he’s back and he’s ready to go now,” Maris said. “I think it will happen in New York. That’s where you want it to happen, that’s where I want it to happen. I think the city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. I think it would be great for baseball if it happens in New York.”

Maris had a message for Judge in their postgame meeting.

“Get to New York and hit 62 and knock the top off Yankee Stadium,” Maris recalled telling him. “It’s going to be fun.”

