Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, French cinema power couple, call it quits

Canet has acting, directing and screenplay credits and played in "The Beach" with DiCaprio.

The 49-year-old Cotillard and 52-year-old Canet starred together in the French-Belgian film “Love Me If You Dare” in 2003, a breakthrough box-office hit in France for her.

They began dating in 2007.

They announced their separation in a statement to the Agence France-Presse news agency that said they made the split public “to avoid all speculation, rumors and risky interpretations.”

It did not give a reason but said they were separating by “common accord” and with “mutual goodwill.”

France-based agents for Cotillard and Canet did not respond to emails from The Associated Press.