Marines open another probe into sunken tank blamed on errors

“The goal is to ensure the Marine Corps is doing everything possible to prevent this type of mishap from happening again," a statement from the Marine Corps said.

An investigation report released March 25 detailed a slew of missteps and oversights that left the crew of the amphibious assault vehicle in the dark and using their cell phone lights to desperately try to find an unmarked escape hatch as they took on water.

There were also no safety boats nearby to save them.

Three commanders have been dismissed as a result, including the leader of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Seven other military personnel faced administrative or disciplinary action.

The Marine Corps announced the probe after notifying all families of those who died. Some of the families told The Washington Post they questioned why no generals were held accountable.

“Why are these men allowed to be in control of people’s lives period anymore?” Christiana Sweetwood of Danville, Virginia, whose son was among those killed, said in an interview last week with the newspaper. “No more. That’s the angry part of me speaking. Are these generals getting off and these lower-level guys taking the blame?”