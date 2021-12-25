Marines on snowmobiles help Santa in Alaska's remote Arctic

Their joyful job was part of the Toys for Tots program run by the Marine Corps and a nonprofit foundation. Started in 1947, the program now delivers 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children each year.

“It’s really just to benefit kids. The sparkle in the kids' eyes, that makes it worth it,” said Capt. Keith G. Lowell, a Marine stationed in Anchorage who oversaw the mission to Alaska's Northwest Arctic Borough.

The half-dozen Marines who participated were primarily from Delta Company of the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, a Reserve unit.

“Everyone got an opportunity to play Santa,” Lowell said.

The Okinawa-based crew has partnered with Delta Company on the program the past few years, Lowell said. Traveling to Alaska helps them get the flight hours they need, he said.

He praised the hospitality that greeted the visiting Marines.

“Weather’s always an obstacle out there. We trained for it, we had the right gear. I can’t thank the locals enough. They would help us repair our snowmachines or lend us their snowmachines to make these deliveries,” Lowell said.

Caption In a photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jake Paolucci rides a snow machine across the Noatak River while traveling from Noatak, Alaska, to Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 14, 2021. Marines on snowmobiles delivered toys to boys and girls in Alaska's Arctic. (Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP ) Credit: Cpl. Brendan Mullin Caption In a photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jake Paolucci rides a snow machine across the Noatak River while traveling from Noatak, Alaska, to Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 14, 2021. Marines on snowmobiles delivered toys to boys and girls in Alaska's Arctic. (Cpl. Brendan Mullin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP ) Credit: Cpl. Brendan Mullin Credit: Cpl. Brendan Mullin