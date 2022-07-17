Mariners win 14th in row, Rodríguez key hit to beat Rangers

France's solo shot in the fifth, his 11th homer, came a couple of hours after the first baseman was added to the American League All-Star team. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was sidelined by back spasms for Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium.

Marcus Semien's 12th homer, a solo drive, put Texas ahead in the third before the Rangers were swept in a four-game series for the first time this year while matching their season worst at eight games under .500 (41-49).

With Seattle leading 2-1 in the fourth, reliever Ryan Borucki (2-0) walked his first two batters to load the bases with two outs before getting rookie leadoff hitter Josh Smith on a groundout. The left-hander retired Semien, All-Star Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe in order in the fifth.

Texas starter Glenn Otto (4-6) dropped to 0-4 in five starts since spending 15 days on the COVID-19 list. The right-hander stayed in after getting hit on the right side and arm by the barrel of Eugenio Suárez's broken bat in the second, allowing three runs in six innings.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen gave up a run in 3 2/3 innings after starting on three days' rest for the first time in his career. Paul Sewald, the last of six Seattle pitchers, worked a scoreless ninth after a leadoff walk.

UP NEXT

After the All-Star break, Seattle has a six-game homestand against the Texas teams. AL West-leading Houston visits first starting Friday. Manager Scott Servais said LHP Marco Gonzales was the likely starter.

The Rangers play at Miami on Thursday in a makeup game from the delayed start of the season, then go to Oakland. RHP Jon Gray, the opening day starter, is expected to face the Marlins.

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh (29) flexes with teammate Eugenio Suarez (28) after Raleigh's two run homer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts to getting hit by a pitch from Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto during the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto bites his glove as he watches the solo home fun by Seattle Mariners' Ty France during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) jumps to catch a fly out at the wall against Texas Rangers Adolis Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien, left, steals second base against Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)