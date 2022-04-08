Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to $51M, 5-year contract

Crawford said he was at a low point with his career toward the end of his time in Philadelphia. After he arrived in Seattle, he received helpful guidance from veteran Dee Strange-Gordon to help start his turnaround.

“He took me under his wing and showed me how to really love baseball again,” Crawford said. “He showed me the passion for it again, and he just taught me how to have fun again.”

While his defense has been terrific since arriving in Seattle, Crawford also has improved significantly at the plate. He set career highs with a .273 batting average, nine homers, 54 RBIs and a .715 OPS last year. He also played in 160 games after never playing more than 93 games in a season.

“I don’t know if we have a more competitive player. When the stakes rise he has a knack for kind of rising with it and that was never more apparent than toward the end of last season,” Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said.

“The contributing factors to acquiring J.P. were all about his physical skills, what we were scouting from afar and what we knew about the player dating back to high school. What we’ve learned since is why we’re doing this extension.”

Crawford hit in the leadoff spot most of last season but is likely shifting further down in the batting order this season after Seattle acquired Adam Frazier in the offseason. He was batting eighth in the opener against Minnesota.

Even before talks of the contract started, Crawford receive reassurance from Dipoto and the front office about being in their future plans as the team’s shortstop after Seattle opted not to pursue any of the big free agents at that position in the offseason.

“It says a lot about trust and I want to think you for trusting me,” Crawford said. “This is my team. It is permanently now and I’m ready to lead these guys.”

